Steamboat Springs Board of Education fills vacant position

Matthew Rice

Steamboat Springs School District/Courtesy photo

The Steamboat Springs Board of Education appointed Matthew Rice to fill the vacant position on the board on Monday, Feb. 13.

Rice will hold this position until elections take place in November. He will be sworn in before the next board meeting.

Rice, a retired Army veteran of 32 years, moved to Steamboat in 2019 and has two children in the district. Formerly, he served in executive roles as the Chief of the Medical Staff at two large organizations, one of which provided medical care to over 40,000 beneficiaries. He developed policies and procedures that resulted in significant improvements in patient satisfaction, staff accountability, access-to-care times, and more according to the school board.

“As a resident of Steamboat Springs with two children in the district, I have a vested interest in the success of our schools in their service to pupils and their parents and guardians,” Rice said in a news release.

School board members chose Rice following interviews with three candidates during Monday’s board meeting.

“We are thrilled to have Rice join our board of education,” said Superintendent Celine Wicks. “Rice has exceptional leadership experience and a genuine interest in helping our school district be the best it can be. I look forward to working closely with him.”