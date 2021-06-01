Steamboat Springs baseball battles with Glenwood Springs for first win

Steamboat Springs High School baseball players Ben Bogan and Jake Hamric celebrate a solo home run hit by Bogan during a game against Glenwood Springs on Tuesday evening.



Glenwood Springs and Steamboat Springs high school baseball teams we’re both looking for their first wins Tuesday night.

Steamboat held an early lead, but errors proved costly and helped Glenwood to an 8-6 win at Emerald Fields. Game two was even closer, but the Demons were the victor once more, winning 2-1.

The losses followed a pattern head coach George Ibarra has seen a few times this season.

“I think we’ve had a lot of competitive games; we just fall apart at the end,” he said. “But this was the top game. They played really well. Errors are what got us, again. We’re young; that’s what’s hard.”

Before they started making mistakes, Steamboat took the lead. A one-two-three top of the second dismissed the Demons and brought up the middle of the batting order for Steamboat. Jake Hamric singled, and Jessie Hamric walked to put two runners on. Dylan Gormley bunted to move the runners to second and third just in time for leadoff batter Walker Ripley.

With two outs, Ripley scored Jake and got on base. Austin Ibarra was next to the plate. He drilled the ball to the Glenwood second baseman who mishandled the ball and allowed Ibarra to reach first and Jessie to score. Steamboat led 3-2.

After another quick top of the third, Steamboat stepped up again to add to its advantage. Ben Bogan smashed the ball to center field for a solo home run. Steamboat led 4-2.

“We’ve always hit the ball well; we just keep leaving people on base,” said George Ibarra.

Mistakes put Steamboat behind again in the fourth. A double from Demons player Jordan Meraz scored one Glenwood player, but an errant throw past second sent one more towards home and Meraz to third. Back to back hits gave Glenwood a 6-4 lead before the end of the inning.

Despite the runs against him, Steamboat pitcher Austin Ibarra stayed steady. The Demons tacked on two more runs to lead 8-4 in the fifth.

Austin saw just four batters in the sixth. He picked off a Glenwood runner at first with a speedy throw to Bogan to end the inning. Austin threw 87 pitches over seven innings, a great performance that did not go unnoticed.

“Austin pitched a great game,” junior Walker Ripley said. “He kept changing up the speed and velocity of his pitches, kept going around on pitch locations. He pitched really well. It’s the errors that are killing us.”

Steamboat took a 3-1 lead in the third thanks to RBI from Jessie Hamric and Ripley. The Demons answered in the sixth with a three-run inning to regain the lead. Once again, Steamboat got men on base but couldn’t bring them in to tie the game.

Bogan threw 5 ⅔ innings, striking out six Demons in the process.

The Sailors will continue to fight for a victory when they host Eagle Valley on Saturday.

Glenwood Springs 8, Steamboat Springs 4

GS 200 420 0 – 8

SS 121 000 2 – 6

Glenwood Springs 6, Steamboat Springs 4

GS 100 003 2 – 6

SS 000 300 1 – 4

Steamboat Baseball Schedule May 8 - at Palisade, L 19-1, L 10-0 May 15 - at Battle Mountain, L 6-5, L 6-5 May 22 - versus Rifle, L 15-8, L 11-6 May 25 - at Moffat County, L 15-1, L 13-3 May 27 - versus Aspen, L 11-8 June 1 - versus Glenwood Springs, L 8-6, L 6-4 June 5 - versus Eagle Valley June 8 - at Summit June 11 - at Middle Park

