Steamboat Springs 2023 Winter Carnival Street Event Results
Saturday, Feb. 11
Skijoring, 6-9
Name, time (seconds)
1. Maddox McColey 7.2. 2. Oliver Patten 7.2. 3. William Rustemeyer 7.5. Jack Summers 8. Weston Burkholder 8.1. Ramey Sheperd 8.1. Barton O’Brien 8.3. Louis Hanson-Peters 8.4. Oliver Seyon 8.4. Charlie Quin 8.7. Crosby Van Ness 9. Mack Kempton 9.1. Emma Swanson 9.5. Sydney Beyer 96. Millie Erbele 9.9. Clara Keller 9.9. Bronwyn Chamberlain 10.2. Bergen Gilligan 10.9. Rory Kempton 10.9. Juliet Rustemeyer 10.9. Arthur Erbele 11.1. Hansen Shepherd 11.2. Benjamin Clark 11.3. Nora Beyer 11.5. Molly McDonough 11.5. Lincoln Gale 12. Grace Brumley 12.5. Piper Christopher 12.5. Hallie Swanson 12.9. Austin Cusenbary 13. River Heartz 13. Sage Riegler 13. Kaitlin Guggisberg 13.1. Iris Stoller 13.3. Ella Spraycar 15.2. Jackson Rush 16.6. Lila Quinn 20.1.
Skijoring, 10-14
Name, time (seconds)
1. Belgian Mertz 8.3. 2. Logan Grommeck 8.6. 3. Tanner Van Ness 8.6. Eliza Linford 8.7. Stella Solomon 8.7. Lainee Haack 8.9. Feliz Lohne 9. Jackson MacEntee 9.2. Fletcher Lohne 9.3. Cole Mansfield 9.3. Thomas Chamberlain 9.4. Matt MacEntee 9.7. Mollie MacEntee 9.9. Arthur Keller 10.1. Logan Price 10.1. Sylus 10.2. Benjamin Richman 10.3. Max Freer 10.4. Leaona Rush 10.4. William Rush 10.7. Calvin Dreever 11. Sorrel Mouttet 11.2. Charlotte Linford 11.4. Piper Keenan 12. Jackson Kulich 12. Mathilda Spaustat 12. Samuel Clark 12.1. Hutton Gilligan 12.2. Evelyn Polski 12.3. Lucy Gray 13. Aiden McColey 14.1 Quinn Mansfield 14.6. Sam Pulford 15.7.
Street slalom, 10-14
Name, time (seconds)
1. Clayton Musgrove 10. 2. Thomas Gowan 10.2. 3. Odin Gruber 10.4. Theodore Maul 10.4. Diego Gonzalez 10.6. Samara Lambert 10.6. Aidan Boilesen 10.8. Alex Hall 11. Alex Chang 11.1. Julia Lawler 11.3. Madeline Colon 11.6. Eliza Stone 11.8. Deegan Mertz 12. Isabella Rabesa 12. Charli Biglow 12.1. Ellis Dressendorfer 12.1. Ella Colon 12.9. Beatrice Dressendorfer 12.9. Harper Dopkin 13.4. Carey Rhodes 13.7. Percy Harman 14.5. Klara Novotny 14.7. Ashton Read 14.7. Felicity Davis 14.9. Estelle Garrett 15. Carson Dressendorfer 15.5. Rory Cate 15.8. Chase Muhlhauser 15.9. Coen Muhlhauser 16.1. Sofie Muhlhauser 18.8. Ella Polski 21.4. Emma Steck 26.9. Lilly Wells 30.8.
Donkey Jump, 6-9
Name, distance (feet-inches)
1. Zach Hiatt 35-11. 2. Kellen O’Connell 31. 3. Griffin Curry 30-07. Conor Whelan 28-10. Kai Riegler 27-07. Alice Miller 27-06. Benji Simbeye 26-11. Adam Lilly 26-08. Harrison Schuett 26-06. Bastian Houston 25. Emery Shine 23. Haldo Gunn 22-08. Grayson Smith 22. Segar Wood 21-07. Ansel Garrett 21. Rhodes Roberts 20-08. Cooper Curry 20-10. Georgia Friesell 18-09. Charlier Thompson 18-04. Otis Wood 18-03. Frankie Conley 18. Avielle Schuett 17. Stella Erps 15-07. Thatcher Cate 15.-06. Madden Matuga 15-04. Breclan McCarthy 15-04. Si Kelly 15. Milo Matuga 15. Bridger Copeland 14-10. Thomas Conley 13-05. Payton Smith 11-02. McKenna McCarthy 11-06. Clara Gray 9-09. Evelyn LeCuyer 9-08. Aidan Boilesen 9-04. Eloise Lynn 9-02. Raegan Becker 7-07. Tanner Buchanan 6-05. Remi Becker 3.
Shovel Race
Name, time (seconds)
1. Jake Huffstetler 8.6. 2. Andy Polski 9.9. 3. Tressa Scott 31.2. Allison Houston 42.4.
Sunday, Feb. 12
Diamond Hitch Parade
Most Authentic Horse-Drawn Diamond Hitch: Steamboat Mountain School
Most Enthusiastic Diamond Hitch: Steamboat Rugby Team
Donkey Jump, 10-14
Name, distance (feet-inches)
1. Griffin Harvey 47-05. 2. Wyatt Phillips 43-07. 3. Ridge Barnes 42-01. Vander Zuck 40-08. Fergus Kemp 38-03. Theodore Maul 36-04. Jackson Koermer 33-01. Oliver Dalzel 31-01. James Zarlengo 30-05. Theo Givnish 28-11. William Rush 27-06. Landon Devin 27. Emery Shine 26-01. Diego Gonzalez 24-07. Ryan Becker 24-04. Ben Becker 24-02. Tucker Kulich 22-07. Bryce Pahula 21-04. Mason Liscomb 21-11. Mason McNeil 20-09. Ethan Summers 20-04. Branigan Murphy 20. Max Mersoca 18-07. Louisa Crump 18-05. Thomas Dreever 17-02. Ashton Read 15-03. Zia Kratzert 13-06. Leaona Rush 13-01. Robert Pritchard 12-09. Grayson Davis 12-02. Teagan Keenan 12-02. Jackson Guggisberg 9-04.
Street Slalom, 6-9
Name, time (seconds)
1. Stella Erps 8.2. 2. AJ Wilson 8.5. 3. Valentina Broggi 9.2. Camille Pahula 9.2. Jose Erps 9.6. Vivian Colon 9.9. McKenna McCarthy 10. Mary Grace Crump 10.3. Weston Burkholder 10.7. Dempsey Herrera 11.1. John Crosby Bryan 11.2. Caroline Barnhart 12. Drew Reisfeld 12. Jacek Bushek 12.8. Olivia Hunt 12.9. Addie Benderly 13. Finley Durand 13.1. Kiera Lawler 13.7. Emma Riles 14. Sophie Wilson 14. Christopher Bernitt 14.1. Breclan McCarthy 14.2. Parker Wilson 14.4. Ashtyn Lamb 14.5. Miriam Colon 14.7. Leo Riles 18. Evelyn Hanyen 18.7. Hadley Dickerson 19.1. Jackson Rush 23. Leo Minotto 24.1. Grace Benderly 25. Caryl Reisfeld 26.1. Danielle Berkobien 27.
Shovel Races, 18+
Name, time (seconds)
1. Rory Clow 9.2. 2. Shannon Clow Becker 9.4. 3. Sean Bruecken 10.3. Michelle Barnes 10.4. Kelly Phillips 10.5.
