Routt County teachers receive more than $16,000 in grant funding for classroom projects

On Tuesday, Nov. 15, the Nathan Yip Foundation announced it had awarded more than $95,000 to 49 rural Colorado teachers to create and implement classroom projects.

Among the recipients were seven local teachers, who totaled $16,025 in funding for their respective projects, including:

Susan Koehler from Hayden Valley Middle School received $2,000 for STEAM Technology.

Kalee Voegtle from Hayden Valley Elementary School received $5,000 for technology to target impactful interventions for struggling readers.

Anna Davis with the Hayden School District received $1,225 for Hygiene Help.

Tanya Walker-Haack from Sleeping Giant School received $300 for Buckets for Drumming.

Madeline Martin from South Routt Elementary School received $1,500 for Science Day.

Artie Weber from South Routt Elementary School received $3,000 for Rocketry Club.

Eric Dose received $3,000 for Remote Control Car Club for both South Routt Elementary School and South Routt High School.

According to the Nathan Yip Foundation, it received 145 requests for its first-ever rural Colorado teacher grant program, totaling more than $300,000 in requested funds.

The foundation works to empower rural Colorado schools and students by providing resources to help close the experience and opportunity gap between education in rural schools and those in urban areas.

For more, NathanYipFoundation.org .