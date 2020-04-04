Steamboat Sotheby’s welcomes new broker associate

Lee Calihan

Courtesy photo

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Lee Calihan has joined Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty as a full-time broker associate. Prior to beginning her real estate career in Steamboat in 2014, Calihan was the vice president of a luxury catering and event company in Chicago.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Lee join our team,” said Pam Vanatta, broker/owner of Steamboat Sotheby’s, in a news release. “Her networking, negotiating and marketing skills combined with her passion for finding the right fit for her clients, will continue to bring her success in this business.”

In her free time, Calihan enjoys spending time with her family, volunteering on the Routt County Humane Society board, serving as a member of the Steamboat Springs Planning Commission and enjoying the outdoors while skiing, hiking and fly fishing.