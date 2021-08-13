Steamboat Sotheby’s welcomes Brayden Jerde as new broker associate
Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty recently welcomed Brayden Jerde to the firm as a broker associate with The Fryer Group, alongside Darrin Fryer and Ryan Cox.
Jerde moved to Colorado in 2006 from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, to attend Colorado State University, where he received a degree in civil engineering. He quickly began a career in oil and natural gas, broadening his knowledge and holding multiple positions in his field. In 2017, he followed his career path, moving his family to Steamboat Springs.
“The Fryer Group is excited to welcome Brayden to our team,” Fryer said. “Brayden is a very honest, high-energy, high-integrity professional and a great family man, so he’ll fit right into our dynamic team. He also promises to teach us all how to be better hunters!”
An avid outdoorsman, Jerde feels fortunate that his family has made Steamboat their forever home. He and his wife, Mackenzie, and their daughter Mosselle, can be found enjoying a good hike, fishing, hunting and skiing. Jerde also serves as a board member of the Stagecoach Property Owner’s Association.
