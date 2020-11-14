Steamboat Sotheby’s welcomes Bobby Aldighieri to team
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Bobby Aldighieri has joined Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty as a broker associate.
A natural teacher and educator, Aldighieri has been involved in the Steamboat Springs ski community for more than 20 years and successfully led a national ski team to two Olympic Games, helping them earn a gold medal in Torino, Italy, in 2006. He’s has called Steamboat home for more than 26 years.
“We couldn’t be happier to add Bobby to our team again,” said Pam Vanatta, owner/broker at Steamboat Sotheby’s, in a news release. “He worked with us when we were Prudential Steamboat Realty, and we’re thrilled to have him join our firm again. We look forward to seeing his continued success in this industry.”
Originally from the East Coast and trained in Vermont, when Aldighieri moved to the area, he said he found the mountains and lifestyle of Steamboat incredibly welcoming.
When he’s not working, Aldighieri spends a lot of time with his son Enzo and races bikes locally. He also skis and continues to coach for the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club.
