Steamboat Sotheby’s welcome new broker associate

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty recently announced the addition of a new broker associate.

Jenna Crockett has joined the firm as part of Andy Polski’s team, the AP Group. Born and raised in Australia, Crockett first discovered Steamboat Springs in 2012 while on a ski vacation. It didn’t take her long to decide the area is where she wanted to settle, and her passion for Steamboat inspired her to help others make the Yampa Valley home.





Growing up leading a very active lifestyle, Crockett’s competitive flair was evident from a young age, and with this, she thrives on professionalism, communication and attention to detail, all of which sets her apart while understanding and exceeding her client’s expectations.

“Jenna’s background at Moving Mountains has helped shape her real estate career path, providing a wealth of knowledge in the key aspects of the market in Steamboat,” says owner and broker Cam Boyd. “She provides a personal approach for each of her clients, and her enthusiasm, relationships, and determination will be assets to the AP Group and our company as a whole.”

Crockett and her husband, Andrew, enjoy traveling and spending time with their family, friends, and English Labrador, Bella. You will also find them soaking up all that the mountain lifestyle has to offer including, skiing, snowmobiling, paddle-boarding, motorbiking, hiking and enjoying all that the Yampa Valley has to offer.