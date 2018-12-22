Steamboat Sotheby’s releases winter issue of The Collection

Steamboat Sotheby's International Realty recently published the winter 2018-19 issue of The Collection, the company's magazine.

Content includes an insider's perspective on the consolidation of the ski resort industry and an interview with Lance Whitner, the Steamboat artist who created the 2019 Winter Carnival poster. Other stories focus on Storm Peak Brewing Co., market updates and properties for sale in and around Steamboat Springs.

To receive a complimentary copy of the magazine in the mail, call 970-879-8100 or or view the magazine online at steamboatsir.com.