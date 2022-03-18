Steamboat Sotheby’s Realty brokers recognized for 2021 achievements

Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty brokers were recently acknowledged for their achievements and outstanding performance in 2021.

Altogether, 47 brokers were recognized for their accomplishments.

Darlinda Baldinger and ChLoe Lawrence received the Top Producer-Team award, Cindy MacGray received the Top Producer-Individual award, as well as the Most Listings Taken award.

Lisa Olson and Josie Tolan won Most Transactions Closed. Other recognitions included Ben Berend and Jenna Crockett as the Rookie of the Year, and Darlinda Baldinger with the largest SSIR Community Fund Contribution.

In addition, the following agents received awards for their success in 2021: (Global Summit) Pam Vanatta and The Vanatta Group, Cam Boyd and The Boyd Team, Cindy MacGray, Darlinda Baldinger and ChLoe Lawrence, David Baldinger Jr., Colleen and Michael de Jong–The de Jong Team, Adrienne Stroock and Barb Shipley, Ren Martyn, Lisa Olson and Josie Tolan, Kathy Steinberg, The Fryer Group, Barkley Robinson, Doug Labor, Annamarie Shunny and Lori Thompson–The Prestige Team, Andrew and Arlene Zopf–The Zopf Team, Andy Polski and The AP Group, Kiyah Roe, Penny Fletcher and Linda Cullen, Sunny Brstina, Alex Long, James Howser, and Brooke Crofts; (Pinnacle) Carol Moore, Steve Downs, Meg Firestone, Sarah Peterson, Marc Small, Cindy Rogers, Melissa Fielding and Joan Conroy; and (Circle of Excellence) Lance Romick, Lisa Ruffino, Becky Turner, Steve Elkins, Stephan Zittel, Leilani Gregg, Peggy Garrett and Kat Murphy.

In the Steamboat Springs MLS, 2021 posted 1,794 transactions, bettering 2020 by 8%.

According to the company, total volume was $1.631 billion, the highest on record and a 34% increase over 2020. Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty recorded nearly $788 million in residential sales volume in 2021, accounting for 34% of the total market share.

Steamboat Sotheby’s Realty also contributed over $63,000 to local nonprofits and organizations through its philanthropic efforts in 2021.