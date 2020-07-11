Steamboat Sotheby’s presents summer issue of The Collection
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty presents the summer issue of its signature magazine, The Collection. The free publication can be found in magazine racks at high-traffic areas around Steamboat Springs and at the Yampa Valley Regional Airport.
The Collection offers content surrounding the Steamboat Springs community, local businesses and lifestyle, as well as showcases the homes for sale that are exclusively represented by Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty.
In creating the magazine, Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty collaborated with community members from Steamboat Springs and Routt County, to deliver a fresh and unique perspective on life in the Yampa Valley.
Call 970-879-8100 to have a complimentary copy mailed to or view it at steamboatsir.com.
