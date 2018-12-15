Steamboat Sotheby’s nominated for BBB award

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Sotheby's International Realty was named among 23 businesses and four nonprofits from northern Colorado and Wyoming for the 2019 Better Business Bureau Torch Awards for Ethics presented for the 21st year locally by the BBB Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming Foundation.

Organizations were nominated by peers, colleagues and customers during spring and summer 2018. Following vetting by the BBB staff, those eligible for the Torch Award for Ethics were offered the chance to participate. Those that accepted have spent the last three months working with teams of business students from Colorado State University, the University of Northern Colorado and the University of Wyoming to prepare the award application based on BBB’s TRUST! principles: transformation at the top, reinforce and build, unite the team, steer performance, treasure people and enthusiastically reinvent.

Award winners will be selected in January by an independent panel of judges composed of BBB board members, past Torch Award winners and community leaders. Winning organizations will receive their award at the 2019 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics celebration, a luncheon event set for April 18 at the Embassy Suites in Loveland.