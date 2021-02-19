Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty welcomes new agent

Brandon Eten



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty recently welcomed its newest agent, Brandon Eten, who has joined the firm as a broker associate.

Originally from Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Eten grew up with a love for the sea. He graduated with a master’s degree in investment management from the Questrom School of Business at Boston University.

After working for some of the world’s largest financial institutions, he took a sabbatical to travel, and in doing so, while in Japan, he rediscovered his passion for snowy mountains and skiing. That passion led him to Colorado, where he met and married his wife, Annie. Together they are raising two daughters in Steamboat Springs.

Since 2007, Eten has been a multi-state real estate investor with properties in Boston, Denver, Texas, and Silverthorne. He has worked with numerous short-term rental investors across the country, streamlining their businesses with his wealth of knowledge and experience. Eten also guides investors through the “Buy, Rehab, Refinance, and Rent” strategy.

“Brandon’s real estate investment and finance background provide an appreciated perspective for our company,” says Pam Vanatta, owner and broker at Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty. “We are thrilled to have him as part of our growing team.”

Eten has experience in Cape Cod tourism, finance, real estate investment, and knowledge of Steamboat Springs and Routt County areas.