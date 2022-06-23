Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty hires Dana Smith

Dana Smith has joined the team at Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty as a broker associate who will working out of the company’s downtown office at 56 Ninth St.

According to the company, Smith is a Colorado native who graduated from Cherry Creek High School and went on to the University of Colorado at Boulder, where she earned her bachelor’s degree. After college, Smith’s heart was set on moving to Vail for what she thought would be a season of snowboarding.

As things would have it, Smith ended up spending the next 19 years in Vail working in the restaurant and hospitality industry. In Vail, Smith earned her Sommelier Certification in April 2012 and thought wine would become a long-term career until she and her husband moved to Steamboat Springs in 2021.

“We’re very excited to have Dana part of the Steamboat Sotheby’s real estate family,” said Doug Labor, broker and general manager for the downtown Steamboat office. “Her father was a successful commercial real estate broker in the Denver area, and I’ve been impressed with her innate knowledge of the business, her work ethic, and likeable demeanor. Her eagerness to learn more about the industry will serve her clients well.”

Growing up with parents in the real estate industry, Smith decided to follow suit and became a real estate agent in the Yampa Valley. Anyone who want to chat with her about wine can find Smith occasionally working the floor at The Primrose Restaurant as their sommelier. She can be reached at 720-299-9916 or at dana.smith@steamboatsir.com .