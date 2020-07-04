Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty agents recognized

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty is pleased to announce that 11 brokers were among those recognized in the 2020 REAL Trends America’s Best rankings. The annual report is a summary of the top independent real estate agents and teams in the U.S.

The list includes more than 14,500 residential real estate professionals from every state and those ranked are among the top 1.5% of 1.4 million real estate professionals in the country. Of the 13 agents from Steamboat Springs on the list, 11 are represented by Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty.

In the state of Colorado in the Individuals by Transaction Sides category, rankings include the following. These agents ranked first, second, third and fifth in Steamboat Springs by transaction sides.

Cheryl Foote (12)

Suzan Pelloni (22)

Colleen de Jong (52)

Lisa Olson (58)

In the Individuals by Volume category:

Pam Vanatta (9)

Cheryl Foote (27)

Colleen de Jong (50)

Darlinda Baldinger/ChLoe Lawrence (58)

Doug Labor (67)

Adrienne Stroock (94)

Darrin Fryer (109)

Lisa Olson (115)

Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty was the only firm in Steamboat Springs represented in the Individuals by Volume rankings. Cam Boyd and The Boyd Team ranked 24 in Colorado and first in Steamboat Springs in the Small Teams by Volume category.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The rankings of Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty professionals exemplify its status as the premier real estate firm in Northwest Colorado; the professionalism and experience of its agents; and the power and reach of the Sotheby’s International Realty brand, resources and tools.

All production numbers are independently verified by a third-party to ensure accuracy and the integrity of the report.

To qualify for inclusion, an individual agent must have closed at least 50 transaction sides or $20 million in sales volume in 2019. For real estate agent teams, the minimum is 75 transaction sides or $30 million in closed sales volume.