Steamboat Sotheby’s hires new marketing director

Courtesy photo

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Kelsey Harkins has been hired as the new director of marketing for Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty. Previously, Harkins worked for nearly a year as Sotheby agent Cheryl Foote’s marketing director.

“We are thrilled to have such an enthusiastic and experienced person join our team,” said broker/owner David Baldinger Jr. in a news release. “Kelsey brings a wealth of talent from multiple disciplines that will be a great asset to our business.”

Having been a Steamboat Springs resident for more than 10 years, early in her career, Harkins was the digital marketing and advertising director at the Steamboat Pilot & Today. More recently, she worked remotely for a large digital media company, Goodway Group, as a media buyer and paid-social media analyst.

When not working, Harkins enjoys skiing, fishing, hiking and camping with her husband, Chad, and their two dogs, Charlie and Dixie.

Kelsey can be reached at 970.875.2451 or kelsey.harkins@steamboatsir.com.