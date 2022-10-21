Steamboat Sotheby’s Community Fund grants surpass $105,000

Lift Up of Routt County, Routt County Search and Rescue, and Reaching Everyone Preventing Suicide have each been awarded grants, as Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty Community Fund recently doled out $9,000 in funding to local nonprofits.

With the fall grant cycle, the community fund has contributed more than $105,000 to 97 different programs and organizations since its inception in 2017, according to Sotheby’s.

The fund was established in collaboration with the Yampa Valley Community Foundation as a way for Steamboat Sotheby’s real estate brokers and staff to contribute in Steamboat Springs and Routt County.

The programs funded include health and human services, senior services, youth programs, arts and the environment. The groups to receive grants this fall include:

• Lift Up of Routt County

• Northwest Colorado Center for Independence

• Northwest Colorado Community Health Partnership

• Reaching Everyone Preventing Suicide (REPS)

• Routt County Search and Rescue

• Community Utility Support Program (CUSP)

• Steamboat Skating Club

• The Cycle Effect

• Yampa Valley Breast Cancer Awareness Program

For more about the community fund, go to SteamboatSIR.com/eng/SSIRCommunityFund or call 970-879-8100.