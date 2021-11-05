Steamboat Sotheby’s Community Fund grants reach nearly $100K

The Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty Community Fund has recently completed its fall 2021 grant cycle, awarding $11,200 to Routt County nonprofit organizations.

Since beginning in 2017, the fund has contributed more than $99,000 to 53 different organizations and programs related to health and human services, senior services, youth programs, arts and the environment.

Established in collaboration with the Yampa Valley Community Foundation, the fund was created as a way for Sotheby’s brokers and staff to contribute to the community.

“Through the generous contributions of their brokers, the Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty Community Fund has granted nearly $100,000 to Yampa Valley nonprofit organizations,” said Tim Wohlgenant, executive director of the Yampa Valley Community Foundation. “Their grant cycle provides a unique funding opportunity for nonprofits across all areas of interest to address funding needs for which there are often few other resources. We are proud to partner with Steamboat Sotheby’s and the Resort Group in this effort.”

Grant funding was this fall was awarded to The Haven Assisted Living; LiftUp of Routt County; Northwest Colorado Visiting Nurses Association; Routt County Humane Society; Routt County Search & Rescue; The Cycle Effect; Young Tracks; Come As You Are; Northwest Colorado Center for Independence; Northwest Rocky Mountain CASA; Partners in Routt County; Warhorse Ranch; and Yampatika Outdoor Awareness Program.