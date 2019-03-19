Steamboat Sotheby’s community fund accepting grant applications

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Sotheby's International Realty Community Fund is now accepting applications for the Spring 2019 grant-funding cycle.

The fund was established in order to support local nonprofit organizations through a collective funding and semiannual granting process. Steamboat Sotheby's International Realty agents, owners and staff collectively participate in the fund, which has awarded almost $30,000 to 21 nonprofit organizations in Routt County.

Grant funding will be considered for any nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization or program in Northwest Colorado. Grant funds will stay local and support organizations that demonstrate need and make an impact for the community and residents.

Applications will be accepted through April 1, with funding awarded by May 10. For an application or more information, email traci.smith@steamboatsir.com or visit steamboatsir.com/ssircommunityfund.