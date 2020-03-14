Steamboat Sotheby’s brokers recognized for achievements

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Over 40 Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty brokers were recently honored for their achievements and outstanding performance in 2019.

Cheryl Foote received the Top Producer-Team award, as well as Most Transactions Closed and Most Listings Taken recognition. Charlie Dresen received the Top Producer-Individual award. Other honored brokers included: Alex Long, Rookie of the Year; James Howser, Largest Production Increase; and Cindy Macgray, Outstanding Service.

In 2019, the Steamboat Springs real estate market saw slightly fewer transactions when compared to 2018, while at the same time total sales volume increased 7% year over year, which was the second highest sales volume in Steamboat MLS history. Due to the high demand and lack of supply in the Steamboat market, median sales price in 2019 was $419,000, the highest on record.

Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty recorded $642 million in sales volume in 2019, accounting for 41% of the total market share. With almost 1,000 transactions closed in 2019, Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty participated in 64% of the sales between $750,000 and $1million; 66% of the sales between $1 million and $2 million; 72% of the sales from $2 million to $4 million; and 88% of the sales over $4 million.