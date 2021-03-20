Steamboat Sotheby’s brokers recognized for 2020 achievements

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty brokers were recently honored for their achievements and outstanding performance in 2020. Over 30 brokers were recognized for their accomplishments.

Cheryl Foote received awards for Top Producer-Team, as well as Most Transactions Closed and Most Listings Taken. Cindy Macgray received the Top Producer-Individual award.

Other recognitions included: Hugh Jessiman and Holly Martin, Rookies of the Year; Sunny Brstina, Largest Production Increase; and Adrienne Stroock, largest SSIR Community Fund Contribution.

In addition, the following agents received awards for their success in 2020: Pam Vanatta and The Vanatta Group; Cam Boyd and The Boyd Team; Darlinda Baldinger and ChLoe Lawrence; Arlene and Andrew Zopf — The Zopf Team; Collen and Michael de Jong — The de Jong Team; David Baldinger Jr.; The Fryer Group; Adrienne Stroock and Barb Shipley; Lisa Olson and Josie Tolan; Doug Labor; Barkley Robinson; Kiyah Roe; Kathy Steinberg; Annamarie Shunny and Lori Thompson — The Prestige Team; Meg Firestone; Penny Fletcher and Linda Cullen; Steve Downs; Sunny Brstina; Cindy Rogers; James Howser; Joan Conroy; Chris Wittemyer; Sarah Peterson; Ren Martyn; Steve Elkins; Marc Small; Ray Wright; and Alex Long.

Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty recorded $743 million in residential sales volume in 2020, accounting for 40% of the total market share. Of the total residential transactions in 2020, Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty participated in 64% of sales between $750,000 and $1 million, 62% of sales from $1million to $2 million, 68% of sales from $2 million to $4 million and 100% of sales greater than $6 million.