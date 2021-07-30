Steamboat Sotheby’s brokers graduate from Buffini & Co. training program

Seven newer agents with Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty recently graduated from the renowned Buffini & Co. 100 Days to Greatness program.

The graduating brokers include Ben Berend, Alex Long, Brandon Eten, Robert McConnell, Tatiana McCalla, Nasiba Mikhmanova and Jenna Crockett, all of whom have joined Steamboat Sotheby’s firm within the last year. The course is designed to teach basic real estate skills, including building a client database, working client leads and setting them up for long-term success.

“I’m so proud of each of these young brokers for completing this course and diving head-first into their real estate careers, especially in such a busy market,” said managing broker Jill Limberg, who led the class through the program. “Over the course of the 100 days, most of the seven graduates have a new listing, a pending deal in the works, or have closed a sale. We are all looking forward to seeing the future successes of these passionate brokers.”

Buffini & Co. provides the most comprehensive, in-depth training programs for the real estate industry.