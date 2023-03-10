Steamboat Sotheby’s brokers earn awards

Thirty-four brokers from Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty recently earned awards based on their achievements in 2022.

Darlinda Baldinger and ChLoe Lawrence received the Top Producer-Small Team award, while The Vanatta Group was given the Top Producer-Large Team award and Kathy Steinberg earned the Top Producer award for an individual.

Lisa Olson and Josie Tolan were given awards for most transactions and most listings taken.

Additionally, Kaylee Ayres was named Rookie of the Year, Barkley Robinson was recognized for the largest SSIR Community Fund Contribution, Taylor Ashby was the Rising Star and Alex Long was given the Professional Development award. Additionally, the Stroock and Shipley Team was recognized for the Highest List-side Residential Sale and Best Social Media Presence.

In addition to the above acknowledgements, the following agents received awards for their success in 2022.

Global Summit: Pam Vanatta and The Vanatta Group, Cam Boyd and The Boyd Team, Lisa Olson and Josie Tolan, Darlinda Baldinger and ChLoe Lawrence, David Baldinger Jr., Colleen and Michael de Jong–The de Jong Team, Adrienne Stroock and Barb Shipley, Barkley Robinson, Kathy Steinberg, Kiyah Roe, Annamarie Shunny and Lori Thompson–The Prestige Team, Penny Fletcher and Linda Cullen, Doug Labor, The Fryer Group, Andrew and Arlene Zopf–The Zopf Team, Sunny Brstina, Marc Small, and Alex Long. Pinnacle: Taylor Ashby, Meg Firestone, Sarah Peterson, Carol Moore, and Melissa Rodriguez. Circle of Excellence: Kaylee Ayres and Bobby Aldighieri.