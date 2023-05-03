Steamboat Sotheby’s awards Community Fund grants for spring
The Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty Community Fund recently completed its spring grant cycle and awarded $4,500 to Routt County nonprofits.
Since 2017, the fund has contributed nearly $120,000 to 117 different programs and organizations, according to the company.
Established in collaboration with the Yampa Valley Community Foundation, the fund was created as a way for Steamboat Sotheby’s Realty brokers and staff to contribute and make a meaningful impact in Steamboat Springs and Routt County.
The programs funded include health and human services, senior services, youth programs, arts and the environment. Spring grants were awarded to:
- Warhorse Ranch: NWBOCES collaboration mental health services program
- Routt County Wildfire Mitigation Council: CWPP funding
- Partners for Youth: CBM Program
- Junior Achievement-Rocky Mountain Inc. (Routt County: fifth grade literacy program)
- NW Colorado Health: Outdoor seating at Haven Assisted Living
- Yampa Valley Autism: Group therapy sessions
- Steamboat Skating Club: New skating equipment
- The 2023 After Prom Program
- Routt Count Humane Society: Emergency vet care
- Historic Routt County: Digitization project
