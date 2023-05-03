Steamboat Sotheby’s awards Community Fund grants for spring

The Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty Community Fund recently completed its spring grant cycle and awarded $4,500 to Routt County nonprofits.

Since 2017, the fund has contributed nearly $120,000 to 117 different programs and organizations, according to the company.

Established in collaboration with the Yampa Valley Community Foundation, the fund was created as a way for Steamboat Sotheby’s Realty brokers and staff to contribute and make a meaningful impact in Steamboat Springs and Routt County.

The programs funded include health and human services, senior services, youth programs, arts and the environment. Spring grants were awarded to: