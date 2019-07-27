Steamboat Sotheby’s agents ranked among highest in nation

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — REAL Trends recently release its 2018 ranking report of “America’s Best Real Estate Professionals,” and nine Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty brokers were among those recognized as the best in Colorado.

The list includes more than 14,500 residential real estate professionals from every state, and those ranked are among the top one-half of 1% of 1.4 million licensed agents in the U.S.

The “Individuals by Volume” rankings include: Cam Boyd, No. 10; Pam Vanatta, No. 12; Cheryl Foote, No. 20; Darlinda Baldinger, No. 70; Colleen de Jong, No. 79; Ren Martyn, No. 122; Doug Labor, No. 127; and Adrienne Stroock, No. 183.

In the “Individuals by Sides” category, Cheryl Foote was ranked 15th in Colorado, Suzan Pelloni was No. 44, Cam Boyd No. 46 and Pam Vanatta No. 93.

All production numbers are independently verified by a third-party in order to ensure accuracy and the integrity of the report.

To qualify for inclusion, an individual agent must have closed at least 50 transaction sides or $20 million in sales volume in 2018. This ensures that only the best of the best are included on the prestigious list.