Steamboat, Soroco girls qualify for state wrestling tournament

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Springs sophomore Adalia George and Soroco freshman Mckenzie Clark both attended the girls wrestling regional tournament Saturday, Feb. 1.

As Clark finished second and George took fourth, they both punched a ticket to the girls state tournament in Thornton on Saturday, Feb. 8.

Clark won the 147-pound quarterfinal by pinning an Arapahoe opponent in three minutes and 23 seconds. In the semifinal, she pinned her opponents in 5:12. In the championship match, Clark was pinned by Madison Hickert of Montrose in 1:39.

George lost her semifinal at 136 pounds, dropping a 14-0 major decision to a Mullen wrestler. In the consolation semifinal, George won 7-6 to battle back to the third-place match. There, George was pinned in 3:28 by Miya Trujillo of JFK.

This will be the second straight year George will attend the state girls wrestling tournament. The 2019-20 season is the second and final year of the CHSAA girls wrestling pilot program. The season will be sanctioned next winter.

Colorado Region 2

136: Semifinal: Alina Antillon, Mullen, maj. dec. Adalia George, Steamboat Springs, 14-0. Cons. semi: George, SS, dec. Taylor Miess, Moutain Vista, 7-6. 3rd: Miya Trujillo, JFK, fall George, SS, 3:28.

147: Quarterfinal: Makenzie Clark, Soroco, fall Gillian Ward, Arapahoe, 3:23. Semifinal: Clark, S, fall Ashley Jaramillo, Vista Peak, 5:12. 1st: Madison Hickert, Montrose, fall Clark, S, 1:39.

