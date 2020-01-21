Steamboat sophomore wins at Take the Crown tourney

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Springs High School sophomore wrestler Adalia George was the victor in the 136-pound bracket at the Take the Crown Invite on Saturday, Jan. 18.

George didn’t have any easy path to first, though, as she had to defeat four opponents. In the first round, she pinned Cymantha Day of Doherty in 38 seconds, and in the quarterfinal, she pinned Aminah Hunter, also of Doherty, in 43 seconds.

Winning got more challenging in the semifinal. George and Sheccid Aguirre of Skyview went all three rounds, but the Sailor was the victor by way of a 7-4 decision. The championships bout was the closest yet. Kami Fiordalis out of Chaparral put up a fight, but George won out 2-1.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.