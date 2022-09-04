Steamboat soccer rallies to victory in Erie
Steamboat Springs boys soccer got back on track Saturday, Sept. 3, after losing the two previous games.
The Sailors fell behind Erie early and were down by a goal at halftime, but caught their stride in the second half, scoring two goals and taking the lead 2-1.
The victory got Steamboat back to a winning record at 3-2 on the season and 1-1 in league play. It is also seen as a major step in the right direction for the team, as the Sailors head to Eagle Valley for a game on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Steamboat Springs 2, Erie 1
SS: 0 2
E: 1 0
To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User