Steamboat soccer rallies to victory in Erie

Junior Brady Adams dribbles down the field in the Steamboat Springs boys soccer home opener against Summit on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. The Sailors are now 3-2 on the season and look to extend their winning percentage on Tuesday, Sept. 6, against Eagle Valley.

Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Springs boys soccer got back on track Saturday, Sept. 3, after losing the two previous games.

The Sailors fell behind Erie early and were down by a goal at halftime, but caught their stride in the second half, scoring two goals and taking the lead 2-1.

The victory got Steamboat back to a winning record at 3-2 on the season and 1-1 in league play. It is also seen as a major step in the right direction for the team, as the Sailors head to Eagle Valley for a game on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Steamboat Springs 2, Erie 1

SS: 0 2

E: 1 0

