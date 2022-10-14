Steamboat soccer falls in Thursday night thriller

Steamboat Springs junior Charlie Reisman takes a corner kick early in the first half of the Sailors boys soccer team's home opener against Summit on Aug. 27, 2022. Now 6-7 on the year, the Sailors have two games left this season.

Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today

With a chance to continue an October winning streak, Steamboat soccer welcomed Glenwood Springs to town Thursday, Oct. 13, for the Sailors’ final home game of the season.

Each team found the back of the net in the opening half, but the defenses shined in the second half to keep the score tied at 1-1 and force an overtime period.

A scoreless first overtime sent the game into the deciding second overtime, with the visiting Demons scoring the game-winning goal and handing the Sailors a 2-1 loss.

Steamboat’s season record drops to 6-7, as the team will look to finish strong in its final two regular season games. Steamboat heads to Frisco for a match against Summit on Thursday, Oct. 20.

Glenwood Springs 2, Steamboat Springs 1

GS: 1 0 0 1

SS: 1 0 0 0

To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.