Steamboat soccer drops third straight Thursday night

Steamboat Springs junior Charlie Reisman with a corner kick early in the first half of the Sailors boys soccer team's home opener against Summit on Aug. 27, 2022. The Sailors have begun a losing streak but look to bounce back against Palisades at home on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Steamboat Springs boys soccer team hit a rough patch in the schedule, suffering shut outs in three consecutive games, most recently at home against Battle Mountain on Thursday, Sept. 15.

Entering the second half with no score, Battle Mountain came out strong for the final 40 minutes of play finding the net twice to secure the win.

The 2-0 loss brings Steamboat’s season record to 3-5 and 1-3 in league play.

The boys will have a chance to turn things around on Saturday, Sept. 17, in a home game against the 0-3 Palisade Bulldogs.

