Steamboat soccer drops game to Rifle

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — At the half, the Steamboat Springs High School Sailors soccer team only trailed Rifle 1-0. However, three second-half goals helped the Bears to a 4-1 victory at home Tuesday, Oct. 8.

Tuesday’s loss was Steamboat’s second to Rifle this season, bringing the Sailors’ record to 2-8 on the season and 2-7 against conference opponents. The Sailors are No. 53 in the RPI standings.

Next on the Sailors schedule is a trip to Evergreen on Saturday, Oct. 12. The team has just five regular season match-ups left on the schedule.

Tuesday, Oct. 8

Rifle 4, Steamboat Springs 1

SS 0 1 — 1

R 1 3 — 4

Aug. 31: vs. Rifle, L 3-2

vs. Glenwood Springs, L 1-0

at Palisade, W 5-2

vs. Eagle Valley, L 4-2

at Battle Mountain, L 5-0

vs. Summit, L 3-2

vs. Wheat Ridge, L 3-2

at Glenwood Springs, L 8-0

vs. Palisade: W 10-6

at Rifle, L 4-1

at Evergreen, 12:30 p.m.

at Eagle Valley, 6 p.m.

at Centaurus, Noon

at Summit, 6 p.m.

vs. Battle Mountain 6 p.m.

