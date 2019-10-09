Steamboat soccer drops game to Rifle
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — At the half, the Steamboat Springs High School Sailors soccer team only trailed Rifle 1-0. However, three second-half goals helped the Bears to a 4-1 victory at home Tuesday, Oct. 8.
Tuesday’s loss was Steamboat’s second to Rifle this season, bringing the Sailors’ record to 2-8 on the season and 2-7 against conference opponents. The Sailors are No. 53 in the RPI standings.
Next on the Sailors schedule is a trip to Evergreen on Saturday, Oct. 12. The team has just five regular season match-ups left on the schedule.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Rifle 4, Steamboat Springs 1
SS 0 1 — 1
R 1 3 — 4
- Aug. 31: vs. Rifle, L 3-2
- Sept. 5: vs. Glenwood Springs, L 1-0
- Sept. 7: at Palisade, W 5-2
- Sept. 17: vs. Eagle Valley, L 4-2
- Sept. 24: at Battle Mountain, L 5-0
- Sept. 26: vs. Summit, L 3-2
- Sept. 28: vs. Wheat Ridge, L 3-2
- Oct. 1: at Glenwood Springs, L 8-0
- Oct. 5: vs. Palisade: W 10-6
- Oct. 8: at Rifle, L 4-1
- Oct. 12: at Evergreen, 12:30 p.m.
- Oct. 15: at Eagle Valley, 6 p.m.
- Oct. 18: at Centaurus, Noon
- Oct. 22: at Summit, 6 p.m.
- Oct. 24: vs. Battle Mountain 6 p.m.
