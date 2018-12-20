STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Looking for a weekend away from lift lines and crowds?

A snowshoe adventure is the answer.

Although it's not the flashiest snow sport, a simple pair of snowshoes can launch any hiker into a winter wonderland of snow-laden aspen groves, meadows and trails running along frozen creeks.

Whether it’s a walk at Steamboat Lake State Park or a run on Rabbit Ears Pass, snowshoeing is an activity for all ages and fitness levels that's considered low-impact cardiovascular and endurance training.

Insider tip: Walk to the sides and stay off groomed Nordic trails used for cross country skiing.

This holiday season, get outdoors to explore somewhere new with one of Yampatika's snowshoe adventures.

The local nonprofit, which is dedicated to educating visitors and residents of Northwest Colorado, also offers a variety of other programming that includes the Ski With a Naturalist program at Steamboat Resort on Tuesdays and Thursdays. They also offer a Hire a Naturalist program, a customized snowshoe experience set at $60 for the first four people.

What you need: A pair of semi-waterproof hiking boots

Warm socks

Winter clothing

A pair of snowshoes — available to buy or rent from area sporting goods stores (Try: Ski Haus, Backdoor Sports or Boomerang)

FRIDAY, DEC. 21

Uranium Mine Snowshoe Tour

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Fish Creek Falls, 34165 Fish Creek Falls Road

Join a Yampatika naturalist for a tour to the Uranium Mine along Fish Creek Falls. Registration is required. Sign up online.

Winter Solstice Moonlight Snowshoe Adventure

3:30 to 6:30 p.m. | Rabbit Ears Pass | Cost: $30

This adventurous snowshoe tour will take place on Rabbit Ears Pass. The group will leave during daylight and return by the light of the moon. This program is geared toward people who have experience and are comfortable traveling on snowshoes at night in the dark.

SATURDAY, DEC. 22

Emerald Mountain Snowshoe Tour

10 a.m. to noon | Howelsen Hill – Blackmer Trailhead

Join a Yampatika naturalist for a tour of Emerald Mountain. Ride the chair up and snowshoe down. Registration is required. Sign up online. Cost includes snowshoes and lift ticket up Howelsen Hill.

Moonlight Snowshoe Tour

4:40 to 6:30 p.m. | Emerald Mountain – Blackmer Trailhead | Cost: $20

Join a Yampatika naturalist for a moonlight snowshoe tour. The group will start as the sun is setting. If the sky will be clear, the full moon can be seen from the meadow before heading back down the trail illuminated by the light of the moon.

MONDAY, DEC. 24

Snowshoe Adventure

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Rabbit Ears Pass

This moderately strenuous snowshoe tour will take place on Rabbit Ears Pass. Explore the winter wonderland with a naturalist looking for animal tracks and learning about what animals do during the winter.

FRIDAY, DEC. 28 and SATURDAY, DEC. 29

Snowshoe Adventure

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Rabbit Ears Pass

This moderately strenuous snowshoe tour will take place on Rabbit Ears Pass. Explore the winter wonderland with a naturalist looking for animal tracks and learning about what animals do during the winter.

MONDAY, DEC. 31

New Year's Eve Snowshoe Adventure in North Routt

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Meet at the U.S. Forest Service Office, 925 Weiss Drive

This moderately strenuous snowshoe tour will take place in North Routt. The trail will be selected closer to the program date to choose the best area for snow conditions.

TUESDAY, JAN. 1

New Year's Day Animal Tracking on Snowshoes

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Meet at the U.S. Forest Service Office, 925 Weiss Drive

This moderate snowshoe tour will focus on animal tracking, so be ready to do a little off-trail adventuring. Trail to be selected closer to this date.

To learn more and register online visit yampatika.org.

Snowshoe tours and trails Yampatika: Snowshoe tours and excursions, call 970-871-9151 or visit http://www.yampatika.org

Steamboat Ski Touring Center: Snowshoe trails, call 970-879-8180 or visit steamboatnordiccenter.com.

Steamboat Resort: Snowshoe tours on Mount Werner call 800-922-2722 or visit steamboatnordiccenter.com.

Rocky Mountain Ventures: Snowshoe tours, call 970-870-8440 or visit rmclimbing.com.

Colorado State Parks: Snowshoe trails, visit parks.state.co.us.

U.S. Forest Service: Maps and trail information, stop by 925 Weiss Dr. in Steamboat Springs or call 970-879-1870.

The Over the Hill Gang is a local club of active adults 50 and older who enjoy winter and summer activities together. For membership information, visit yampavalley.info.

