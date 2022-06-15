Steamboat snowboarders nominated to United States Snowboard Racing Team

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club athlete Kendall Harrington competes in the quarterfinals at a parallel slalom Race to the Cup event at Howelsen Hill on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Following their Olympic debuts in February 2022, Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club Alpine snowboarders Cody Winters and Robby Burns were nominated to the 2022-23 United States Snowboard Racing Team.

Also nominated to the elite team alongside Burns and Winters is SSWSC athlete Will Taylor.

Additionally, Kendall Harrington and Walker Overstake of the SSWSC were named to the junior team.

Burns and Winters attended the 2022 Winter Olympics, drawing a large crowd of Steamboat supporters at a watch party at the Winters’ abode. They both didn’t make it past the qualifying round, though.

Elite team

AJ Muss

Robby Burns

Ryan Rosencranz

Cody Winters

Dylan Udolf

Will Taylor

Iris Pflum

Lynn Ott

Lexi Bullis

Nor-Am team

Sasha Jansujwicz

Kaiya Kizuka

Tate Depepe

Junior team

Akina Kizuka

Grace Domino

Kendall Harrington

Michael Smith

Nick Pierce

Walker Overstake



To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.