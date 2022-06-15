Steamboat snowboarders nominated to United States Snowboard Racing Team
Following their Olympic debuts in February 2022, Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club Alpine snowboarders Cody Winters and Robby Burns were nominated to the 2022-23 United States Snowboard Racing Team.
Also nominated to the elite team alongside Burns and Winters is SSWSC athlete Will Taylor.
Additionally, Kendall Harrington and Walker Overstake of the SSWSC were named to the junior team.
Burns and Winters attended the 2022 Winter Olympics, drawing a large crowd of Steamboat supporters at a watch party at the Winters’ abode. They both didn’t make it past the qualifying round, though.
Elite team
AJ Muss
Robby Burns
Ryan Rosencranz
Cody Winters
Dylan Udolf
Will Taylor
Iris Pflum
Lynn Ott
Lexi Bullis
Nor-Am team
Sasha Jansujwicz
Kaiya Kizuka
Tate Depepe
Junior team
Akina Kizuka
Grace Domino
Kendall Harrington
Michael Smith
Nick Pierce
Walker Overstake
