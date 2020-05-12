Steamboat snowboarders nominated to national teams

Mick Dierdorff was one of four former Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club snowboarders to be nominated to a U.S. National Team.

Joel Reichenberger

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Four former Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club snowboarders have been nominated to the U.S. Snowboard Team in either halfpipe or snowboardcross.

Taylor Gold is once again nominated for the men’s pro halfpipe team. In January, Gold competed at the X Games in Aspen and won the inaugural Superpipe Session.

Taylor’s younger sister Arielle Gold, an Olympic bronze medalist, was nominated to the women’s pro team. Arielle didn’t compete much this winter, as she’s taking time to get healthy after a series of head injuries in the fall.

Mick Dierdorff was named to the men’s snowboardcross team for the seventh straight year. The Steamboat Springs native took fifth in snowboardcross at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games in 2018.

Rosie Mancari was named to the women’s snowboardcross team for the fourth straight year. She moved to Steamboat from Alaska to train with the SSWSC. She couldn’t fulfill her dream of competing at the 2018 Olympics due to an injury but is hoping to return to the team for the 2022 Winter Games.

