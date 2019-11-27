Steamboat snowboarders earn a dozen victories at Eldora

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club snowboarders Aimee Wild, Virgina Boyd and Isaac Weinberg pose together at the Eldora Race on Saturday, Nov. 23.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Members of the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club posted 12 first-place finishes in either slalom of giant slalom at Eldora Mountain.

Seventy competitors from all over the country competed in the USASA event on Saturday, Nov. 23.

The youngest competitor of the bunch, Aimee Wild, won both the giant slalom and slalom in the Grommet Girls (8 to 9) age group.

“That was fantastic racing out her over,” SSWSC snowboarding head coach Erik Gunderson said. “She’s relentless. She shows up to practice ready to work hard and she’s really driven to succeed.”

In both slalom and giant slalom, Rochelle Weinberg won the Menehune girls age group, while Walker Overstake won the Breaker boys and Jacy Werner won the junior men’s.

Gunderson was thrilled when the all three podium spots in the Breaker girls (12 to 13 years old) giant slalom and slalom races went to Steamboat snowboarders. AJ Juneau took first while Virginia Boyd and Tatum Lightner earned second and third, respectively.

“It was really special to see that Steamboat sweep with the Breaker girls on the podium,” Gunderson said. “They had a very stacked group of competitors in that age group, so it was really special to see the three Steamboat girls in that division on the podium.

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club snowboarders Virgina Boyd, AJ Juneau, and Tatum Lightner sweep the Breaker Girls Giant Slalom race at Eldora on Saturday, Nov. 23.

In giant slalom, Cody Winters was the victor in the open class men’s race, with Will Taylor picking up third. In slalom, Taylor walked away with the win.

Gunderson was also impressed with Jonathen Berlet.

“He’s just getting into racing this season,” Gunderson said. “He got on his first pair of hard boots last season and got third place in both slalom and giant slalom. That’s pretty huge for him.”

Isaac Weinberg picked up a second-place finish in Grommet boys in both events. Braden Duty earned third in giant slalom and fourth in slalom.

Kendall Harrington was the top finisher in the women’s open class, earning sixth in giant slalom and fifth in slalom.

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club snowboarder Jacy Werner is ready at the gate ahead of a race at Eldora on Saturday, Nov. 23.

Eldora Race 11/23/19

Giant Slalom Results

Grommet Girls (8-9)

1. Aimee Wild.

Grommet Boys

2. Isaac Weinberg.

Menehune Girls (10-11)

1. Rochelle Weinberg.

Breaker Girls (12-13)

1. AJ Juneau. 2. Virginia Boyd. 3. Tatum Lightner.

Breaker Boys

1. Walker Overstake. 3. Braden Duty.

Youth Men (14-15)

3. Jonathen Berlet.

Junior Men (16-17)

1. Jacy Werner. 3. Benjamin Carpenter.

Open Class Women

6. Kendall Harrington. 7. Kristin Nascimento.

Open Class Men

1. Cody Winters.. 3. Will Taylor.. 4. Nate True. 6. Johnny Duty.

Slalom Results

Grommet Girls (8-9)

1. Aimee Wild.

Grommet Boys

2. Isaac Weinberg.

Menehune Girls (10-11)

1. Rochelle Weinberg.

Breaker Girls

1. AJ Juneau.. 2. Tatum Lightner. 3. Virginia Boyd.

Breaker Boys

1. Walker Overstake. 4. Braden Duty.

Youth Men (14-15)

3. Jonathen Berlet.

Junior Men (16-17)

1. Jacy Werner.. 4. Benjamin Carpenter.

Open Class Women

5. Kendall Harrington.. 8. Kristin Nascimento.

Open Class Men

1. Will Taylor. 3. Nate True. 5. Johnny Duty.

