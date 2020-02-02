Steamboat snowboarder Taylor Gold podiums at Mammoth

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Springs-native Taylor Gold picked up a pair of podium finishes in the men’s snowboard halfpipe at Mammoth Mountain Resort.

On Wednesday, Jan. 29, Gold finished third in the qualifications with a score of 84.6, while American Chase Josey won with an 87.6, and Japanese boarder Yuto Totsuka finished second.

In the finals on Saturday, Feb. 1, Totsuka was the victor with a score of 97.2, while Gold earned second with an 89.2.

Gold is now in fourth in the World Cup standings, less than 300 points out of third place.

