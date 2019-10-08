Steamboat sneaks into top 10 at state golf tournament

From left, senior Tommy Henninger, freshman Colin Kagan, junior Beck Kuhlman and sophomore Travis Seitz pose at the conclusion of the 2019 4A state boys golf tournament at The Bridges Golf Course in Montrose on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

Courtesy Jennifer Henninger

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Over the last few holes of senior Tommy Henninger’s final high school golf tournament, he was accompanied by Steamboat Springs High School head golf coach Andrew Donner.

“On the 17th, it was just kind of, ‘Let’s just get the best score we can,'” Henninger said. “On 18, it was more, ‘Enjoy this moment, because it’s not really gonna happen again.'”

Henninger sat in 10th place at the 4A state golf tournament on Day One after earning a 76. On Day Two, he swung for 78, bringing his total to 154, good for 18th overall.

The finish was lower than his 14th place finish at the 2018 state tournament, but Henninger said he was pleased with how he finished out his high school golf career.

The Sailors finished 10th in the team standings with a total of 491 at The Bridges Golf Course in Montrose on Tuesday, Oct. 8. Sophomore Travis Seitz placed 40th, freshman Colin Kagan took 61st and junior Beck Kuhlman was 74th.

“Overall, I’m super pleased with everything. It was a super successful season,” Donner said. “Last year, we did manage to finish second. This year, we lost a lot of pieces, came back and won regionals. I thought we put up respectful numbers at state. As a coach, I’m pleased with a really successful season.”

Montrose was the champion for the third straight year with a 431. For the second consecutive year, senior Micah Stangebye earned the state title, golfing 9 under par over 36 holes.

The Steamboat golfers were spread out across greens, so Donner wasn’t able to spend ample time at their sides, leaving them to their own devices.

Kagan was the only Steamboat golfer to trim strokes off his Day One score. Following an already-excellent 89 on Monday, he earned an 85 Tuesday.

“He was just hitting the ball well,” Donner said. “He’s a freshman, so the golf course was definitely long for him. As he grows and gets bigger, he’ll hit it farther. … He did a really good job managing himself around the golf course, understanding what his golf game was and how to play the golf course accordingly.”

Meanwhile, Seitz and Kuhlman struggled on Day Two.

“It’s golf. Sometimes you hit some shots that bounce the right way, sometimes you don’t. Sometimes the ball ends up in a good spot, sometimes it doesn’t,” Donner said. “Tommy and Travis both had some really bad luck on the 18th hole. Beck had really bad luck on one of the par-3s. That stuff just happens in golf.”

From what he saw of his golfers, he liked their short game. He said they made good decisions even if the execution wasn’t always there.

While the team loses Henninger, it retains three Sailors who have won regionals and competed on the high school sport’s biggest stage.

“They’re all good golfers,” Henninger said. “The more experience they get, the better they’re gonna be.”

4A State Golf

The Bridges, Montrose

Team scores: 1. Montrose 431. 2. Pueblo West 466. 3. Ponderosa 468. 4. Frederick 472. 5. Cheyenne Mountain 473. 5. Mullen 473. 7. Evergreen 482. 7. Windsor 482. 9. Durango 487. 10. Steamboat Springs 491. 11. Discovery Canyon 498. 12. Coronado 506. 13. Summit 540.

Individual top 10: 1. Micah Stangebye, Montrose, 67-66-133. 2. Kaden Ford, Discovery Canyon, 70-72-142. 2. Hunter Swanson, Northfield, 70-72-142. 4. Gregory Lewis, Lewis-Palmer, 72-72-144. 5. Ethan Aubert, Palisade, 76-69-145. 6. Gabe Marmon, Cheyenne Mountain 73-73-146. 7. Ryan Lords, 73-74-147. 7. Lance Phillips, Palmer Ridge, 76-71-147. 9. Noah Wagner, Pueblo West, 76-72-148. 10. Jake Chesler, Frederick, 76-74-150.

Steamboat finishers: 18. Tommy Henninger 76-78-154. 40. Travis Seitz 78-86-164. 61. Colin Kagan 89-85-174. 74. Beck Kuhlman 88-97-185.

