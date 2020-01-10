Steamboat Smokehouse fire investigation wraps up: Reopening date for businesses remains uncertain

A private investigator is wrapping up his investigation into a December fire at the downtown Steamboat Smokehouse. Exact reopening dates for the four businesses effected have not been announced, but the Steamboat Shoe Market hopes to resume operations by March.

Kari Dequine Harden

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — An investigation is wrapping up into a fire at the Steamboat Smokehouse in December, but it could be a long time before a cause is determined.

The blaze, which sparked the morning of Dec. 8, 2019, in the second floor of the Smokehouse building on Lincoln Avenue, closed down four businesses. Those include the Steamboat Smokehouse and Ciao Gelato, which operated in the same building, and the adjacent businesses of the Steamboat Shoe Market and the Veterans of Foreign Wars building.

Those four businesses remain closed and exact reopening dates remain uncertain.

Fire Marshall Doug Schaffer with Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue said a private, third-party investigator visited the site this week to survey the damage and collect samples. The investigator, representing the insurance company that covers the building, has submitted electrical evidence for testing as a possible cause of the fire, but it could be months before any conclusions are made, Schaffer said.

“I wouldn’t even venture at a timeline,” he said, adding some fire investigations take multiple years before an official cause is determined.

The interior of the Steamboat Smokehouse suffered extensive damage, Schaffer said. Flame damage was restricted to the second-floor office where the blaze originated, but heat and smoke damage spread to the first floor. Repairs on the building could be possible, Schaffer added, but it would take major renovations, including gutting the interior of the structure.

Kyle Love, who owns Steamboat Smokehouse and Ciao Gelato, could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.

The adjacent businesses also suffered substantial smoke damage, Schaffer said.

If you go What: Smoked Out Sale for shoes affected by smoke damage at Steamboat Shoe Market

When: Scheduled for the month of February, but an exact date has not been announced

Where: 105 West Jefferson Avenue, Hayden

Jim Stanko, a military veteran who helps to manage of the VFW building, said a reopening date for the business and associated bar also are uncertain. He has been working with an insurance company but has not received estimates about the cost of repairs. The company completed asbestos testing this week, Stanko said, but results are pending.

“Until we get those estimates, it is hard for us to proceed,” he said.

The tenant of the bar is working with a separate insurance company to cover damages, which has complicated the process.

“We have to basically coordinate the two insurance companies,” Stanko said.

The Steamboat Shoe Company has not announced an exact reopening date but is hoping to resume operations sometime in March, according to an announcement on the business’ website. The business must undergo “significant restoration due to smoke damage” before it can reopen, the announcement said.

The shoe store is holding a special sale of the items affected by the fire, called the Smoked Out Sale, during the month of February.

“The shoes are the same high quality brands and styles you know from our store, but many have a subtle campfire odor,” according to an online description of the sale.

The sale will take place at a temporary location in Hayden, 105 West Jefferson Ave.

