Steamboat skis strong at Snow Mountain Ranch

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — In a huge field of more than a dozen teams and 100-plus competitors, the Steamboat Springs High School boys Nordic ski team finished second in the skate and classic disciplines, while the girls took seventh.

Senior Sumner Cotton won the classic race and took second in the skate race. Junior Wyatt Mortenson finished fourth in classic and third in skate. In the skate race, junior Alex Colby was the next-best Sailors finisher, taking 11th.

The girls were led by senior Maggi Congdon, who finished 21st in the skate race and 24th in classic. Anne Hager earned 31st in the skate race, while Jade Henderson placed 32nd in the classic race.

Head coach Jesse Wilkins said the team decided to go all out on the classic race to start the day, giving whatever they had left in the skate race in the afternoon.

Emma Stewart and Max Hamilton were the two new state qualifiers for the Sailors at the end of the day.

“I think these results are just as impressive as our results from last week when we put both teams on the podium, when our boys won overall,” said Wilkins via email. “The competition this weekend was much tougher than last weekend. These results show we’ve got some of the best skiers and one of the best teams in the state.”

Girls 5K skate

Team scores: 1. Aspen 170. 2. Battle Mountain 148. 3. Vail Mountain 143. 7. Steamboat 123.

Top 3: 1. Izzy Glackin, VM, 15:17. 2. Lola Villafranco, CRMS, 15:17.3. 3. Elsie Weiss, A, 15:19.6.

Steamboat finishers: 21. Maggi Congdon 16:51.2. 31. Anne Hager 18:00.2. 35. Emilia Cooper 18:11.4. 36. Catcher Weynand 18:27.9. 40. Jade Henderson 18:42.5. 41. Claire Bohmer 18:44.8. 51. Emma Stewart 19:30.6. 74. Mira Kearns 21:23.5. 80. Kendra Solars 21:57.8. 99. Skylar Cason 26:14.9.

Boys 5K skate

Team scores: 1. Middle Park 170. 2. Steamboat 167. 3. Aspen.

Top 3: 1. Kimo Sullivan, MP, 12:56.3. 2. Sumner Cotton, SS, 13:00.1. 3. Wyatt Mortenson, SS, 13:01.

Steamboat finishers: 11. Alex Colby 13:33.1. 24. Chase Weynand 14:24.1. 37. Mitch Meissner 15:05. 39. Gabe Rabanal 15:11.2. 42. Caleb Haack 15:23.5. 43. Jaydon Fryer 15:23.8. 47. Jeremiah Kelley 15:31.8. 63. Xander Dalke 16:06.2. 68. Noah Mortenson 16:12.4. 74. Jaxson Fryer 16:26. 80. Bowden Tumminello 16:54.5. 94. Max Hamilton 17:34.2. 96. Ely Cariveau 17:36.1. 112. Jack Cashen 18:24. 21. Robert Rusher III 19:27.2.

Girls 3.5K classic

Team scores: 1. Aspen 165. 2. Battle Mountain 151. 3. Middle Park 147. 7. Steamboat 123.

Top 3: Villafranco, CRMS, 11:38.3. 2. Glackin, VM, 11:47.9. 3. Sylvia Brower, MP, 11:58.6.

Steamboat finishers: 24. Congdon 13:39.1. 32. Henderson 14:26.8. 33. Weynand 14:34.7. 54. Bohmer 15:57.6. 55. Cooper 16:03.4. 62. Stewart 16:36.2. 63. Hager 16:42.3. 78. Kearns 17:22.6. 87 Solars 18:14.1. 103. Skylar Cason 20:50.5.

Boys 3.5K classic

Team scores: 1. Middle Park 166. 2. Steamboat 162. 3. Aspen 161.

Top 3: 1. Cotton, SS, 9:46.9. 2. Taiga Moore, A, 9:55. 3. Sullivan, MP, 10:06.7.

Steamboat finishers: 4. Mortenson 10:13.2. 21. Weynand 11:10.4. 24. Fryer 11:17.9. 26. Haack 11:24.7. 32. Meissner 11:33.3. 35. Rabanal 11:49.7. 36. Kelley 11:57.9. 37. Mortenson 12:02.7. 54. Hamilton 12:46.6. 59. Colby 12:54.9. 61. Dalke 13:05.7. 74. Fryer 13:24.2. 76. Cariveau 13:25.6. 92. Cashen 13:53.2. 108. Tumminello 14:34.5. 133. Rusher III 16:23.5.

