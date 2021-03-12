Steamboat skiers join forces, win titles at Junior Championships

Annika Belshaw lays out over her skis Friday morning while competing in the USA Nordic Junior Championships special jumping team event. Belshaw, along with teammates Alexa Brabec and Annika Malacinski, won the competition. (Photo by John F. Russell)



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Alexa Brabec pushed out onto the start bar at the 2021 USA Nordic Junior Championships just like she has done hundreds of times before.

“It’s still pretty much the same,” Brabec said of the team event. “There’s more of like a team spirit, and we are celebrating each other.”

The day before, Brabec was focused on and accomplished her own goal of being crowned the 2021 junior national Nordic combined champion. On Friday, however, she returned to the jump hill to join teammates Annika Belshaw and Annika Malacinski, who placed second in the special jumping event behind Belshaw, and second to Brabec in the Nordic combined race.

Ski Jumper Annikla Malacinski lunches off the HS75 ski jump at Howelsen Hill Friday during the 2021 USA Nordic Championships special jumping team event. Malacinski and teammates Alexa Brabec and Annika Belshaw topped the women's field to win the title. (Photo by John F. Russell)



“There’s definitely like more of a mind set that my actions affect everybody,” Brabec said. “If you don’t do a good job then it’s going to take the whole team down, but if you do a good job that’s a reason to celebrate.”

On Friday, Brabec, Belshaw and Malacinski had plenty of reason to celebrate. The Rocky Mountain Division team combined for a total of 644.8 points to win the special jumping team event on day two of the championships.

Belshaw, who won the individual special jumping title on Thursday, continued to thrive at Howlesen Hill going 71 meters on her second jump of the day and 70 meters on her first to lead the team. Malacinski had jumps of 60 and 64 meters, and Brabec went 62 and 66.5.

Steamboat Springs skier Ella Wilson keeps her eye on the landing while competing in the USA Nordic Skiing Junior Championship special jumping team event at Howelsen Hill Friday morning. (Photo by John F. Russell)



The Central Division’s top team, which included Estella Hassrick, Anna Zigman and Adeline Swanson, placed second with 614 points and the Intermountain Division team of Josie Johnson, Jillian Highfill and Samantha Macuga was third at 562.3 points.

The Rocky Mountain Division team made up of Eva Minotto, Bonnie Sue Larson and Tess Arnone placed fourth, and the final Rocky Mountain Division team, which included Ella Wilson, Emma Russell and Aspen Bennett-Manke that placed sixth.

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club jumper Jason Colby looks to stick the landing while competing in the special jumping team event at the 2021 USA Nordic Junior Championships, which at taking place at Howelsen Hill this week. He and teammates Thomas Miller, Gunnar Gilbertson and Erik Belshaw won the event. (Photo by John F. Russell)



Steamboat skiers team up to win men’s title

The Rocky Mountain Division added another title in the men’s special jumping team event with Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club Nordic skiers Thomas Miller, Jason Colby, Gunnar Gilbertson and Erik Belshaw collecting 905.3 points to win the event.

“It was awesome,” Erik Belshaw said. “We performed really well together and we motivate each other, so it’s really fun.”

Erik Belshaw flew 76 meters, the longest jump of the day, on his second effort and 72 on his first to set the bar in the men’s field. Teammates Gilbertson had jumps of 69.5 and 71.5 meters, Colby flew 58 and 63.5 meters and Miller went 57.5 and 71 meters on his efforts.

Steamboat Springs Thomas Miller sails down the hill at the 2021 USA Nordic Junior Championships. Friday's event was special for him because it was the first time he was paired with other members of the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, and the first time he won the team event. (Photo by John F. Russell)



The day was special for Miller who has been to the junior nationals before, but has always ended up on a mixed team competing with skiers from other divisions.

“To have this be my first year competing with my teammates and to win feels great,” Miller said. “So this was a pretty special year.”

On most days the jumpers would be competing against one another, but on this day they took the time to enjoy being part of a team, and to cheer for one another.

Gunnar Gilbertson takes part in USA Nordic Junior Championships special jumping team event at Howlesen Hill Friday. Miller was part of the Rocky Mountain Division team that included teammates Erik Belshaw, Gunnar Gilbertson and Jason Colby that won the event.



“It’s more laid back around the jump, but then you get up in the jump and you want to perform well for your teammates and you don’t want to let them down,” Gilbertson said. “So it’s more relaxed, but also more stressful at the same time.”

The Central Division team of Maxim Glyvka, Stewart Gundry, Lee Landon and Shane Kocher placed second in the event with 702.5 points, narrowly beating their teammates on the division’s No. 2 team that included Anders Giese, Nicholas Isak, Logan Gundry and Casey Flett., Carter Lee, who finished at 207.

The Rocky Mountain Division’s No. 2 team, which included Arthur Tirone, Owen Wither, Sawyer Graves amd Max Nye finished in fifth place.

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club skier Max Nye competes in the 2021 USA Nordic Championships at Howelsen Hill.(Photo by John F. Russell)



To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.