Steamboat skiers help Team Colorado win Western Regional Alpine Championships

Steamboat Springs High School sent four Alpine skiers to Mount Hood to compete in the Western Regional Alpine Ski Race as members of Team Colorado on Friday, March 10, 2023. Team Colorado swept the event as the men's, women's and overall champions.

Ryan Seyedian/Courtesy photo

Four Steamboat Springs Alpine athletes were selected to compete for Team Colorado at the Western Regional Alpine Ski Championship competition at Mount Hood in Oregon on Friday, March 10, and Saturday, March 11.

Team Colorado swept the event, winning the men, women and overall trophies.

Colin Kagan, a senior at Steamboat Springs High School, won the men’s giant slalom race with a time of 58.1 seconds, crossing the finish almost three-tenths of a second ahead of the next fastest racer.

Steamboat had three girls representing the school at the competition. Audra Gowdy, Emma McHaffie and Kinsley Jacobson were all part of a strong female squad that would win all three competitions and edge out Team Minnesota for the overall win.

Jacobson and Gowdy were both top-25 finishers in the slalom race with Jacobson taking 11th overall on a 2 minute, 8 second combined run. Gowdy finished 24th, coming in eight seconds later.

In giant slalom, McHaffie was the top finisher from Steamboat with a 1:03.18 time. She finished in 17th with Jacobson not far behind in 19th and Gowdy in 35th.

Because of the girl’s incredible performance on the hill, Steamboat Springs High School was selected to become the new home of the Combined Girls Team first-place plaque which has been put on display in the school’s trophy case.

