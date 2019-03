STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Last week’s U14 Alpine Rocky/Central Regional Championships at Steamboat Resort and Howelsen Hill showcased some of the nation’s youngest talent in Alpine skiing.

Ski and Snowboard Club Vail saw the most success out of the week. Vail’s Sydney Birtwhistle won three of the women’s races: super-G, giant slalom and parallel slalom. Vail swept the women’s podium twice in both the Super-G and giant slalom.

On the men’s side, Vail swept the podium in one of the giant slalom races and were led by Kai Ogawa, who won both giant slalom races, and Sawyer Reed, who won the men’s slalom. Vail finished taking 18 of 24 podium finishes in the competition.

Among the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club boys competitors, Spencer Richeda and Jeremy Nolting had top finishes.

Richeda reached the podium in three events, taking second in the men’s slalom on Sunday, March 17, after taking third in the run slalom earlier that morning. Richeda also placed third in the parallel slalom on Saturday, March 16. His next best finish was fourth in the giant slalom Friday, March 15.

Nolting amassed two top-10 finishes, starting with a ninth-place finish in the men’s giant slalom on Friday and seventh in Sunday’s slalom.

Steamboat’s Jonah Fleischer also tallied a top finish, placing ninth in the super-G on Thursday.

The girls saw one top-10 and two top-20 finishes in the championships. Rylee McLouth saw her highest placement in the women’s parallel slalom, where she made the quarterfinal rounds and took seventh overall. She also placed 16th in both Thursday’s super G and Friday morning’s giant slalom and 18th in the afternoon giant slalom.

Audra Gowdy finished 20th in the ladies slalom Sunday.

RESULTS

Thursday, March 14, super-G, men

1. Noah Bindas, Indianapolis, Indiana

2. Everett Dooley, Vail

3. Jimmy Athans, Southeastern Wisconsin

6. Jeremy Nolting, Steamboat

9. Jonah Fleischer, Steamboat

11. Alex Orozco, Steamboat

14. Spencer Richeda, Steamboat

31. Jack Fox. Steamboat

47. Dawson Holmes, Steamboat

69. Fisher St. John, Steamboat

Thursday, March 14, super-G, women

1. Sydney Birtwhistle, Vail

2. Sophie Stocker, Vail

3. Lauren Haerter, Vail

16. Rylee McLouth, Steamboat

28. Audra Gowdy, Steamboat

31. Karenna Westermeyer, Steamboat

34. Adeline Lage, Steamboat

Friday, March 15, giant slalom, men, 9:15 a.m.

1. Kai Ogawa, Vail

2. Hunter Salani, Vail

3. Kai Boyer, Breckenridge

9. Jeremy Nolting, Steamboat

12. Spencer Richeda, Steamboat

17. Jonah Fleischer, Steamboat

31. Alex Orozco, Steamboat

36. Dawson Holmes, Steamboat

58. Jack Fox, Steamboat

62. Fisher St. John, Steamboat

Friday, March 15, giant slalom, women, 10:30 a.m.

1. Sydney Birtwhistle, Vail

2. Lauren Haerter, Vail

3. Frankie Marston, Vail

16. Rylee McLouth, Steamboat

30. Adeline Lage, Steamboat

33. Audra Gowdy, Steamboat

Friday, March 15, giant Slalom, men, 1 p.m.

1. Kai Ogawa, Vail

2. Hunter Salani, Vail

3. Mason Renick, Vail

4. Spencer Richeda, Steamboat

18. Jeremy Nolting, Steamboat

20. Jonah Fleischer, Steamboat

32. Alex Orozco, Steamboat

39. Dawson Holmes, Steamboat

63. Fisher St. John, Steamboat

Friday, March 15, run giant slalom, women 2:15 p.m.

1. Lauren Haerter, Vail

2. Sophie Stocker, Vail

3. Ella Snyder, Summit

18. Rylee McLouth, Steamboat

26. Audra Gowdy, Steamboat

34. Karenna Westermeyer, Steamboat

Saturday, March 16, parallel slalom, men, 10 a.m.

1. Bruce Stewart, Vail

2. Sebastian Wiser, Winter Park

3. Spencer Richeda, Steamboat

Saturday, March 16, parallel slalom, women, 10 a.m.

1. Sydney Birtwhistle, Vail

2. Neva Godt, Eldora

3. Abby Dembeck, Winter Park

Sunday, March 17, run slalom, men, 10 a.m.

1. Kai Boyer, Breckenridge

2. Sawyer Reed, Vail

3. Spencer Richeda, Steamboat

29. Jeremy Nolting, Steamboat

30. Jonah Fleischer, Steamboat

59. Jack Fox, Steamboat

Sunday, March 17, slalom, women. 12:30 p.m.

1. Sophia Palmquist, Breckenridge

2. Sophie Stocker, Vail

3. Annika Johansson, Aspen

20. Audra Gowdy, Steamboat

21. Karenna Westermeyer, Steamboat

Sunday, March 17, slalom, men, 1:30 p.m.

1. Sawyer Reeed, Vail

2. Spencer Richeda, Steamboat

3. Kai Boyer, Breckenridge

7. Jeremy Nolting, Steamboat

21. Alex Orozco, Steamboat

26. Jonah Fleischer, Steamboat

42. Fisher St. John, Steamboat

63. Jack Fox, Steamboat

77. Dawson Holmes, Steamboat

To reach Leah Vann, call 970-871-4253, email lvann@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @LVann_Sports.