Steamboat Ski Ascent Series dedicates proceeds from Wednesday race to help Shaw family in North Routt

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — This Wednesday night, Kyle Lawton hopes to give skiers a pretty good reason to come to the base of Steamboat Resort, just as the sun is setting on the Yampa Valley, and strap on their skis for a unique racing opportunity.

"It's a 6 p.m. start," Lawton said about the third event in the Steamboat Ski Ascent Series. "So (skiers) will need to bring a headlamp, skins and touring skis or race skis."

Registration is in the Steamboat Ski Patrol locker room from 5:15 to 5:45 p.m. before skiers head to the Billy Kidd statue to gather with other racers. The race will begin at 6 p.m., and skiers will make their way up and back down the course.

If you go What: Steamboat Ski Ascent Series race

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27

Where: Billy Kidd statue at Steamboat Resort

Cost: $10, proceeds benefit the Shaw family

"It's going to go up to the top of Elkhead through the woods," Lawton said. "Then go down Whiteout, come back up Vagabond saddle and then back down."

The cost is $10 per racer, and all of the proceeds — including a match from sponsors Lawton Painting and Native Excavating — will go to the Shaw family.

The North Routt family is on its own uphill trek in the wake of a crash that killed Sancy Shaw and left the family's 6-year-old daughter in the hospital for nearly two months.

"They are a great family," Lawton said about Brett Shaw and his four children. "With Sancy dying and Charlee suffering a traumatic brain injury, this was just something that we wanted to do."

Lawton said the series is not overly competitive.

"It's very low key,” he said. “It's totally community oriented. Participants can just go out, get after it and have fun."

The uphill racing season heads into the home stretch following Wednesday's race. After a March 14 race, Steamboat's landmark Randonee race Cody's Challenge wraps up the season April 6.

