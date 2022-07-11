Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp. names new VP of Human Resources

Bill Thomas joined the team at Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp. as vice president of Human Resources on Monday, July 11, 2022.

Steamboat Ski & Resort Corporation has hired industry veteran Bill Thomas to serve as its vice president of Human Resources. Thomas started work on Monday, July 11.

According to the company, Thomas brings 20 years of human resource experience in the hospitality industry after previously working for Starwood and Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, and most recently Xanterra Travel Collection and Waldorf Astoria Resorts.

“Bill’s vast knowledge of human resources, specifically in the hospitality industry, will further develop our commitment to recruiting and retaining the best employees,” said Rob Perlman, president and chief operating officer for Steamboat Ski & Resort Corporation, in a statement. “Human Resources is responsible for creating the foundation of our employee experience and SSRC’s resort culture, steeped in our western heritage and welcoming spirit. We are excited to bring Bill into the fold to guide our HR efforts and join our high performing team.”

As a member of Steamboat’s senior leadership team, Thomas will oversee all policies and programs covering employment, employee engagement, compensation, benefits, recruiting and retention, as well as staff housing, workers compensation, and compliance with federal, state and local laws. Thomas will also oversee the opening of the new employer childcare center.

Thomas replaces Trish Sullivan who served as the resort’s Vice President of Human Resources for 20 years during her 32-year career at Steamboat Ski Resort. Sullivan will retire later this summer.