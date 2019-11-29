STEAMBOAT SIPS: Steamboat Winery

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — With the snow arriving and the holidays moving in, it’s time to look toward weeks spent with family and friends over lots and lots of food. And a god way to accent that food is by having the perfect wine pairing to go along with it.

Steamboat Winery and its assortment of wines are here to do just that. While the grapes may not be grown here, the names bring a small piece of Colorado with them. And Penney Adams, owner of the local winery, has a couple of tips of what goes best with each of one.

Slopeside

Slopeside is a white chardonnay made with Sonoma, California, grapes. It’s rich texture — with layers of lemon, green apples and yellow plum, to name just a few — pairs great with a nice baked brie in a pumpernickel loaf. And don’t forget a sprinkle of brown sugar.

The Daisies

The Daisies is a crisp sauvignon blanc with refreshing hints of citrus and floral notes. It’s a crips wine best paired with goat cheese. Adams suggests wrapping the cheese in a puff pastry and drizzling honey over the top once cooked for a fun, unique holiday pair.

Ranch Dog

This summer rosé is still fun for winter with its hints of strawberries, peach and jasmine. If your holidays include lots of yummy seafood, this wine will work well. Adams suggests tiny crab cakes, which will match the delicacy of the wine itself.

The Aspens

The Aspens is a savory barbera that pairs well with anything that has tomatoes in it. If you’re looking to Italy for inspiration this holiday season — lots of bruschetta, mozzarella, etc. — this is the wine your holiday party needs.

Barn Red

This blend of cabernet, merlot and petite sirah goes well with something you may not have thought of before — hand-foraged mushrooms. Adams and some of her friends cooked some local fungi in butter and garlic and sipped this wine not too long ago, and she said it was the perfect marriage of flavors.

River Angler

If a rosé is too light for you, but you’re still craving seafood for your holiday feast, this cabernet is the one. Adams recommends smoked salmon as the best partner.

Expert Slope

This syrah’s grapes comes all the way from Italy, and it’s texture is smooth with a small kick of pepper. Adams does warn that it is a love or hate type wine, but pairing it with caramelized onion figs may just make it the ultimate love.

The Antlers

This reserve cabernet sauvignon is soon to be seen on the shelves at E3 Chophouse, and if you plan to have similar fare at your get together, this wine should be there, too. Adams recommends it be paired with any type of beef — from steaks to skewers.

Bunny Slope

For those of you who don’t drink alcohol, Steamboat Winery also offers a sparkling grape juice, called Bunny Slope. Created by Adams’ twin boys, all proceeds from Bunny Slope purchases goes toward a local charity.

