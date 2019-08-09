Steamboat Sips: Snow Bowl Steamboat’s Mountain Mojito and Orange Crush

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — After long months of renovating, Snow Bowl Steamboat is open and ready to be the hangout spot on the west side of Steamboat Springs. Along with new lanes and layout, the bowling alley has also revamped its food and drink menu to spice up the fun. Below are two of their new speciality cocktails, available at the bar or down at the lanes.

Mountain Mojito

Ingredients

-3 oz. of rum

-Blueberries

-Mint leaves

-Simple syrup

-Jalapeno (optional)

Directions

1. Muddle a handful blueberries, a healthy helping of mint leaves and syrup all together.

2. Pour in rum.

3. Shake.

4. Strain.

5. Slap mint leaf to release extra flavor and add as garnish.

Orange Crush

Ingredients

-2 oz. of orange-flavored liquor

-2 oz. of triple sec

-1 whole orange

-Lemon-lime flavored soft drink

-Orange slice

Directions

1. Juice the orange into a chilled glass.

2. Add liquor.

3. Add triple sec.

4. Top with soft drink.

5. Garnish with orange slice.

