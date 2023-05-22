Steamboat shuttle service runs for Memorial Day ceremony

Steamboat Springs Transit will offer rides to participants in the Memorial Day ceremony at the Steamboat Springs Cemetery.

The city’s Memorial Day ceremony is hosted by the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign War in honor of the men and women who died in service of their county. The longstanding local ceremony will feature opening remarks, a 21-gun salute, lowering the flag to half-staff and Taps. In addition, the Boy Scouts and Civil Air Patrol Cadets will place an American flag on the graves of veterans in the cemetery.

With limited parking at the cemetery, attendees are encouraged to use the free shuttle, which will operate from the Stockbridge Multimodal Center to the cemetery on Monday, May 29.

Buses will be in place at 9:30 a.m. with the first departure to the cemetery at 9:45 a.m. Shuttles will run continuously until the last bus departs at 10:30 a.m.

Buses will pick up passengers in front of the Stockbridge Bus Depot and drop off at the ceremony. At the conclusion of the ceremony, shuttles will operate back to the Stockbridge from the cemetery.

Buses are ADA compliant with wheelchair ramps and securements. Pets are not allowed on the bus, but service animals within guidelines are permitted. The service will begin at 11 a.m.