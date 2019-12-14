Steamboat Shootout: Sailor boys end with a loss, Soroco girls take 5th

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — With a 49-33 win over Eagle Valley, the Soroco High School girls basketball team finished fifth in the Steamboat Shootout on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Senior Makinley Parker paced the Rams with 10 points, while sophomore Kayedence Bruner and Peyton Parker added nine each.

With the victory, Soroco is now 3-3. The team will travel to take on Battle Mountain on Monday, Dec. 16.

The Steamboat Springs High School boys fell in the third-place game, 73-61 to Colorado Academy. The Sailors led 15-14 after the first quarter, but the Mustangs outscored them 18-4 in the second. Steamboat netted 21 in each of the next two quarters, but couldn’t make up the deficit.

Senior Dawson Lindquist scored a team-high 18 points, while junior Jackson Metzler added nine. Junior Jakob Kreissig and senior Connor Hansen contributed eight points each.

Steamboat (1-5) will host Moffat County on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Girls 5th place game

Soroco 49, Eagle Valley 33

Scoring: Makinley Parker 10, Kayedence Bruner 9, Peyton Parker 9, Sophia Benjamin 7, Jadyn Ellis 5, Shelby Geiger 4, Kourtney Bruner 3, Eden Mayer 2.

Boys 3rd place game

Colorado Academy 73, Steamboat Springs 61

SS 15 4 21 21 — 61

CA 14 18 16 25 — 73

Scoring: SS, Dawson Lindquist 18, Jackson Metzler 9, Jakob Kreissig 8, Connor Hansen 8, Ethan Pyles 5.