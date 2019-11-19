Steamboat senior runner competes in Argentina

Members of the USA Junior World Mountain Running Team post together at a rainy course in Villa La Angostura, Argentina, on Friday, Nov. 15. From left, Joslin Blair, Lydia Russell, Samantha Blair, and Steamboat Springs senior Maggi Congdon.

Courtesy Photo/ Myriah Blair

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Maggi Congdon, a senior at Steamboat Springs High School, has been running for years, but in 2019, it her sport has brought her to two new continents.

In August, she traveled to Italy to compete with the USATF Youth Mountain Running Team, helping the females from the United States place third.

Last weekend, she and her teammates traveled to Villa La Angostura, Argentina, to compete at the World Mountain Running Championships.

The course was technical and was made difficult and muddy thanks to a thorough rain.

Congdon completed the course in 44 minutes, one second, which was good for 23rd overall.

Samantha Blair, of Eagle, finished eighth, while Joslin Blair took 15th. Pennsylvania native Lydia Russell rounded out the American women with a 27th-place finish.

Together, they helped the U.S. take fifth, while Italy won the day. As for the American men, they took sixth out of 10 teams.

Tyman Smith and David Cardenas, both of Grand Junction, earned sixth and 20th, respectively.

World Mountain Running Championships

Friday, Nov. 15

Villa La Angostura, Argentina

Female Team scores: 1, Italy 17. 2, Turkey 26. 3, Czech Republic 27. 4, France 28. 5, USA 46. 6, Argentina 85.

Individual finishers: 1, Angela Mattevi, Italy, 37:12. 8, Samantha Blair, USA, 39:49. 15, Joslin Blair, USA, 40:30. 23, Maggi Congdon, USA, 44:01. 27, Lydia Russell, USA, 47:47.

Male team scores: 1, United Kingdom 10. 2, Turkey 29. 3, Italy 38. 4, Mexico 39. 5, France 41. 6, USA 52. 7, Czech Republic 58. 8, Slovenia 89. 9, Argentina 99. 10, Canada 110.

Individual finishers: 1, Joseph Dugdale, GBR, 32:44. 6, Tyman Smart, USA, 33:09. 20, David Cardenas, USA, 34:38. 26, Michael Hancock, USA, 35:50. 31, Anthony Hancock, USA, 37:02.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.