Steamboat Secret Santas registration opens Wednesday

Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 9, Steamboat Secret Santas will open registration for its annual holiday present program, which pairs recipients who can’t afford presents with Secret Santas who can help “make the holidays a little less stressful and a little more magical,” according to the program.

Registration for the program is only open this year between Nov. 9 and Nov. 23. Participants do not need any proof of funds in order to qualify. Steamboat Secret Santas began in 2019, and typically helps more than 500 Routt County residents fulfill their holiday wishlists every year.

For more, SteamboatSecretSantas.com .